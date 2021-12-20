×
THE PLAYERS 2021 Red Coat Surprise: Camp I Am Special

Dec 18, 2021

Spirits were at an all-time high on Saturday, December 19, at Camp I Am Special, a camp for people with intellectual and developmental differences and physical disabilities that is operated by Catholic Charities Jacksonville. That’s because it was the first camp held in over two years, after COVID forced the organization to suspend its in-person camps.