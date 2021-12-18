×
Team Woods makes closing birdie at PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods hits his approach into the par-5 18th hole greenside, setting up and impressive up-and-down from Charlie Woods to birdie the final hole of the day.