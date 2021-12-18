×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Team Woods makes birdie on No. 4 at PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods misses the green with his tee shot at the par-3 4th hole, leading to a funny reaction from Charlie Woods. Charlie then hits a nice tee shot onto the green and follows with an impressive birdie putt.