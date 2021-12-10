×
Marc Leishman, Jason Day’s interview after Round 1 of QBE

Dec 10, 2021

Following their opening-round 16-under 56 at the 2021 QBE Shootout, Marc Leishman and Jason Day talk about their impressive play to sit atop the leaderboard after Friday and the potential of a Presidents Cup pairing come September.