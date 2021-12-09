×
Jack and Barbara Nicklaus surprise 2021 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year with award

Dec 09, 2021

Anne Bogenrief, a volunteer at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, was honored as the 2021 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. Tournament hosts Jack and Barbara Nicklaus surprised Bogenrief with the award during an annual celebration for the tournament. Bogenrief was presented with an inscribed crystal and the opportunity to donate funds to the charity of her choice on behalf of the PGA TOUR.