Jack and Barbara Nicklaus surprise 2021 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year with award

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Dec 09, 2021
Anne Bogenrief, a volunteer at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, was honored as the 2021 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. Tournament hosts Jack and Barbara Nicklaus surprised Bogenrief with the award during an annual celebration for the tournament. Bogenrief was presented with an inscribed crystal and the opportunity to donate funds to the charity of her choice on behalf of the PGA TOUR.