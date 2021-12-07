Phil Mickelson continues his winning ways in 2020-21

|
Dec 07, 2021
During the 2020-21 season Phil Mickelson became the first player to win a major after turning 50 years old with his 45th career PGA TOUR victory and sixth major championship title at the PGA Championship and became one of six players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 15 years of the FedExCup era. In addition, Mickelson won four PGA TOUR Champions tournaments in his first six career starts.