×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Viktor Hovland press conference after winning Hero

Dec 05, 2021

Following his fifth worldwide victory at the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Viktor Hovland discusses clutch shots on the back nine, pulling off a six-shot comeback and grinding at the end to win Tiger Woods’ tournament in a competitive field.