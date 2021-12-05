×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Spieth, Stenson receive two-stroke penalty for teeing off wrong hole at Hero

Dec 05, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson teed off on the par-5 ninth hole from the par-3 17th hole tee box. Both players were assessed a two-stroke penalty and forced to re-tee from the correct tee box.