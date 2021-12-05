×
Patrick Reed's left-handed escape sets up par save at Hero

Dec 05, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Patrick Reed hits his third shot left-handed from the waste area to get back into play. He then hits his approach onto the green, setting up an impressive par save at the par 5 ninth hole.