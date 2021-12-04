×
Tyrrell Hatton saves par after miraculous mud shot at Hero

Dec 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Tyrrell Hatton hit a miraculous approach with his ball buried in the mud, setting up a birdie chance at the par-5 9th hole. Hatton would go on to two putt for a par.