Tiger Woods speaks during Round 3 at Hero

Dec 04, 2021

During the telecast of the third round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods sits down with Steve Sands and David Feherty to discuss topics such as the growth of the game of golf, Lee Elder’s recent passing, working his way back to health and the TGR Foundation in 2021.