Bryson DeChambeau saves par after battling tall grass at Hero

Dec 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau hits his drive way right into the tall grass. From there, he pulls off an unbelievable shot to find the green, leading to a two-putt par at the par-4 16th hole.