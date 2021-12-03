×
Bryson DeChambeau speaks following 8-under 64 in Round 2 at Hero

Dec 03, 2021

After carding an 8-under 64 in the second round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Bryson DeChambeau discusses making 10 birdies on the scorecard, performance versus expectations and looking ahead to Saturday's third round.