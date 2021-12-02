×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Daniel Berger’s interview after Round 1 of Hero

Dec 02, 2021

Following his opening-round 6-under 66 at the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Daniel Berger talks about his good play on Thursday, the conditions of the course and what he’ll need to do to stay in contention the rest of the week.