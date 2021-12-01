×
Players comment on Tiger Woods’ impact and possible return to competition

Dec 01, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele provide their thoughts on tournament host Tiger Woods’ press conference a day earlier where he discussed a variety of topics including his health and possible return to competition on the PGA TOUR.