Patrick Cantlay earns the nickname Patty Ice

Nov 30, 2021
Patrick Cantlay's determination and mentality were on display during the 2020-21 season as he collected four TOUR wins, the FedExCup title and the Jack Nicklaus Award for PGA TOUR Player of the Year. The nickname Patty Ice caught on late in the season as Cantlay was the only player to finish the season in the top 30 in the four main Strokes Gained categories (Off the Tee, Approach the Green, Around the Green, Putting).