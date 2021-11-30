×
Jordan Spieth hosts 2021 Spieth and Friends charity event

Nov 30, 2021

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, host the 2021 Spieth and Friends two-day charity event in Dallas to raise money for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation which supports pediatric cancer, military families, junior golf and special needs.