Birdies Fore Love Update: The RSM Classic

Nov 30, 2021

During the first 9 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM donates close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. Tom Hoge and Talor Gooch each had 141 birdies or better throughout the competition to share the overall Birdies Fore Love title. Hoge and Gooch each earn $300,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.