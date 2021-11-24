×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Brooks Koepka hosts annual foundation pro-am

Nov 24, 2021

In 2019, Brooks Koepka started the Brooks Koepka Foundation Fund in efforts to raise money for children facing difficulties in Palm Beach and Martin Counties. In addition to raising money through community and various funds, Koepka also founded the annual Brooks Koepka Foundation Pro-Am, where various professional golfers and athletes meet up to help raise money for children in need.