Talor Gooch’s Round 2 highlights from The RSM Classic

Nov 19, 2021

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Talor Gooch turned in a 5-under 65 at the Seaside Course to get to 13-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.