×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Get to know: Greyson Sigg

Nov 17, 2021

Get to know Greyson Sigg, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording two wins, 10 top-10 finishes and 19 top-25 finishes across 35 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Sigg talks about his career path from the University of Georgia to the PGA TOUR, his game and his mentality on the course.