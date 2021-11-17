×
Birdies Fore Love Update: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Nov 17, 2021

During the first 9 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM will donate close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. Tournament champion Jason Kokrak took home the weekly Birdies Fore Love title at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open after recording 24 birdies or better in Houston, Texas.