Tyler McCumber surprises Gnome Surf participants

Nov 16, 2021
After winning the weekly RSM Birdies Fore Love competition at the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Tyler McCumber was rewarded with $50,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. Due to his passion for surfing and the ocean, McCumber donated a portion of the money to Gnome Surf, a charity dedicated to providing surf therapy for children. McCumber also went on a Zoom call with a family that participates in Gnome Surf and surprised them with a trip of a lifetime.