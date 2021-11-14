×
Jason Kokrak news conference after winning Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nov 14, 2021

Following his win at the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Kokrak discusses the ups and downs throughout the week, getting hot with his game during the critical stretches of the back nine and winning his third PGA TOUR title in the last 13 months.