×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Birdies Fore Love Update: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Nov 10, 2021

During the first 9 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM will donate close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. Viktor Hovland took home the weekly title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba after recording 28 birdies or better in Riviera Maya, Mexico.