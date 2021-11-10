Birdies Fore Love Update: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Leaderboards menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 10, 2021
During the first 9 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM will donate close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. Viktor Hovland took home the weekly title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba after recording 28 birdies or better in Riviera Maya, Mexico.