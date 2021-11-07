×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Viktor Hovland speaks following victory at Mayakoba

Nov 07, 2021

Following his par at the 72nd hole to win by four in the final round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Viktor Hovland discusses the improvements in his game and winning his third PGA TOUR title.