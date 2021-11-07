×
Viktor Hovland news conference after winning World Wide Technology

Nov 07, 2021

Following his third PGA TOUR title at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Viktor Hovland discusses his improved short game being key to winning, earning back-to-back titles in Mexico and how this win helps his mindset the rest of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season.