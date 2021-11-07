×
Carlos Ortiz makes up-and-down par from buried bunker lie at Mayakoba

Nov 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Carlos Ortiz hits his third shot from a buried lie in the greenside bunker, then drains a lengthy par putt on the par-4 18th hole in front the crowd in his home country of Mexico.