JT and Gooch go bogey-free, Hovland looks to repeat

Nov 06, 2021

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, where Justin Thomas’ putting helped lead him to a bogey-free round, Talor Gooch hunts for his first PGA TOUR win and Viktor Hovland (-19) shoots a career-low round in hopes of successfully defending his 2020 tournament title.