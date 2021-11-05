×
Matthew Wolff leads by two heading into the weekend at World Wide Technology

Nov 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Matthew Wolff carded a 3-under 68 to get to 13-under for the tournament, placing him two strokes ahead of the field heading into the weekend.