APGA Tour players on Monday Qualifier at World Wide Technology

Nov 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, APGA Tour players Ryan Alford, Jarred Garcia, Michael Herrera and Rovonta Young competed in the tournament’s Monday Qualifier in efforts to qualify for the event. After their round, players talked about their round and how they hope to grow from this experience.