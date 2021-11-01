×
‘Greatest top-60 of all time’ | Knous secures TOUR status

Nov 01, 2021

Heading into the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Jim Knous, making his final start on his medical exemption, needed to earn at least 3.516 FedExCup points to secure full Korn Ferry Tour status and conditional PGA TOUR status. After a hard fought week in difficult weather conditions, Knous made a birdie on the 72nd hole to finish T-57 on the week, just giving him enough points to secure his status.