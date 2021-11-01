‘Greatest top-60 of all time’ | Knous secures TOUR status

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 01, 2021
Heading into the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Jim Knous, making his final start on his medical exemption, needed to earn at least 3.516 FedExCup points to secure full Korn Ferry Tour status and conditional PGA TOUR status. After a hard fought week in difficult weather conditions, Knous made a birdie on the 72nd hole to finish T-57 on the week, just giving him enough points to secure his status.