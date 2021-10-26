×
Matthew NeSmith makes most of Birdies Fore Love win

Oct 26, 2021

In the 2020 Shriners Hospital’s Open, Matthew NeSmith won the weekly Birdies Fore Love title, resulting in winning $50,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. NeSmith chose to donate the money to ‘Curing Kids Cancer’ and also participated in their annual golf tournament in efforts to help raise money for the organization.