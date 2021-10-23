Hideki holds home lead, Morikawa’s walk-off and Ryder robbed of an albatross

|
Oct 23, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where Hideki Matsuyama has a one-shot lead heading into the final round in his home country of Japan, where there was something about the 18th, Collin Morikawa had a closing eagle hole-out and Sam Ryder was robbed of a walk-off albatross.