Hideki holds home lead, Morikawa’s walk-off and Ryder robbed of an albatross

Oct 23, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where Hideki Matsuyama has a one-shot lead heading into the final round in his home country of Japan, where there was something about the 18th, Collin Morikawa had a closing eagle hole-out and Sam Ryder was robbed of a walk-off albatross.