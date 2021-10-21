×
Rickie Fowler’s interview after Round 1 of ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Oct 21, 2021

Following his opening-round even-par 70 at the 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Rickie Fowler talks about his strong T3 finish in Las Vegas at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and why he feels optimistic about the current state of his game.