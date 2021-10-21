×
Joaquin Niemann uses nice approach to set up birdie at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Oct 21, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Joaquin Niemann lands his approach from the rough within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.