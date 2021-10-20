×
Xander Schauffele on course conditions before ZOZO Championship

Oct 20, 2021

Prior to the 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Xander Schauffele talks about rain in the forecast and how Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club has changed over the years compared to the last time he played there in 2019.