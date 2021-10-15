×
Tommy Fleetwood leads Bridge Kids golf clinic

Oct 15, 2021

Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Tommy Fleetwood led a Bridge Kids golf clinic on the practice range at The Summit Club. Fleetwood talks about his swing, how to shape certain shots and what goes into his routine and thought process.