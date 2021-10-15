×
Ancer’s albatross, Niemann’s unreal hole-out and DJ’s albatross hits the flagstick

Oct 16, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, where Abraham Ancer holed the first albatross of the season, Dustin Johnson’s near albatross hit the flagstick and Joaquin Niemann holed out for birdie after a wayward drive and taking an unplayable.