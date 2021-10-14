Sungjae Im | Iron Man

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Oct 14, 2021
Sungjae Im has become one of the rising stars in golf over the past 3 PGA TOUR seasons. From winning Rookie of the Year honors, his multiple PGA TOUR victories, and becoming a consistent presence at the TOUR Championship, adjusting to life on the PGA TOUR has seemed simple for the 23-year old. However, his path to success has come from anything but ease, as his “Iron Man” mentality on PGA TOUR has become well-known amongst his peers…yet it’s a persona that can be traced back to his upbringing in South Korea.