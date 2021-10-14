×
Sungjae Im | Iron Man

Oct 14, 2021

Sungjae Im has become one of the rising stars in golf over the past 3 PGA TOUR seasons. From winning Rookie of the Year honors, his multiple PGA TOUR victories, and becoming a consistent presence at the TOUR Championship, adjusting to life on the PGA TOUR has seemed simple for the 23-year old. However, his path to success has come from anything but ease, as his “Iron Man” mentality on PGA TOUR has become well-known amongst his peers…yet it’s a persona that can be traced back to his upbringing in South Korea.