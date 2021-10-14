×
Spieth’s hole-out, Koepka & Hovland’s stripe show, Streb’s 61

Oct 15, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, where Jordan Spieth holed out over a bunker with water behind the green, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland put on a stripe show at the Strip and Robert Streb went -7 in six holes to lead in Vegas.