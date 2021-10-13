×
Birdies Fore Love Update: Shriners Children's Open

Oct 13, 2021

During the first 9 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM will donate close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. Marc Leishman took home the weekly title at the Shriners Children's Open after recording 28 birdies or better at TPC Summerlin.