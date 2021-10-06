×
Birdies Fore Love Update: Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct 06, 2021

During the first 9 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM will donate close to $1 million through the Birdies Fore Love program. Cameron Young took home the weekly title at the Sanderson Farms Championship after recording 28 birdies or better at the Country Club of Jackson.