Sahith Theegala’s buried 29-foot closing birdie is the shot of the day

Oct 01, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala drains a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole to climb into a share for the lead at 13-under par after 36 holes.