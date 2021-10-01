×
DeChambeau’s long drive finish, Zalatoris’ course record, Watson’s caddie news

Oct 02, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship where Will Zalatoris shot a course record 61 to tie the lead, Bryson DeChambeau impressed in the final day of the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships and Bubba Watson and Ted Scott announce the end of their player/caddie run.