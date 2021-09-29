×
Maria Fassi hosts the Fassi's Friends Kickoff

Sep 29, 2021

LPGA Tour player Maria Fassi's cousin helped inspire her to create Fassi's Friends, a golf clinic for disabled and full-bodied kids to come together and learn the game of golf. The events are put on with the help of the Fassi Foundation, First Tee and RSM.