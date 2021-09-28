×
Get to know: Davis Riley

Sep 28, 2021

Get to know Davis Riley, a PGA TOUR rookie Davis Riley who excelled throughout the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season recording two wins and seven top-10 finishes. Riley talks about his goals moving forward, his interests off the course and how excited he is to get started on the PGA TOUR.