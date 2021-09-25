×
Tony Finau | From Utah to the PGA TOUR

Sep 25, 2021

32-year-old Tony Finau collected his second PGA TOUR victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST in August 2021, for the biggest moment of his career, which had an improbable beginning in his home state of Utah. PGA TOUR Originals presents his story from using cutdown thrift store golf clubs at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City to a 2006 Utah State Amateur title and then turning professional before the age of 18.