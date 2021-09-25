×
Thomas, Jordan Spieth card eagle at No. 16 at the Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2021

In his Foursomes match on Day 2 of the 2020 Ryder Cup, Justin Thomas hits his 240-yard approach to 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. Jordan Spieth would make the putt for eagle to go 2-Up against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.