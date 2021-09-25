Shane Lowry's interview after his team's Saturday Four-Ball win at Ryder Cup

|
Sep 26, 2021
Following their 1-Up win in their Saturday Four-Balls match at the 2020 Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry talks about the importance of him and Tyrrell Hatton to win a point for team Europe and how he expects his team to continue to fight despite being down 11-5 heading into Sunday. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.